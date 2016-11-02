(Adds details)

NAIROBI Nov 2 Kenya is likely to produce 445 million kilos (kg) of tea in 2017, a 3.5 percent jump from expected output of 430 million kg this year, the agriculture industry regulator said on Wednesday.

Kenya is the world's No. 1 exporter of black tea, which is one of Kenya's top foreign exchange earners, generating 125.25 billion shillings ($1.24 billion) in revenues in 2015.

Farmers have enjoyed good harvests this year, with total output projected to jump at least 10 percent, mainly due to heavy rains associated with the El Nino weather phenomenon.

However, the "short rains" season, which usually starts in October, may be lower than normal in many areas due to El Nino and curb farm output, the Agricultural, Fisheries and Food Authority which regulates farming told Reuters in a statement.

($1 = 101.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair and Jon Boyle)