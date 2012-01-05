NAIROBI Jan 5 The number of Internet
users in Kenya rose by 65 percent to 14.3 million in the third
quarter of 2011 from the year before period, thanks to an
increase in mobile phone subscriptions, the industry regulator
said on Thursday.
Mobile phones are the main mode of access to the Internet in
east Africa's largest economy, accounting for 99 percent of
total Internet subscriptions, the Communication Commission of
Kenya (CCK) said in its latest quarterly report.
CCK said 36.3 per cent of the population had access to
Internet at the end of the quarter.
Mobile phone subscriptions grew 20 percent to 26.49 million
from 21.8 million in the year before period, thanks to intense
competition on tariffs.
Safaricom, part held by Britain's Vodafone, held
on to top spot with a 67.7 market share, followed by the Kenyan
unit of India's Bharti Airtel with a 15.7 percent
market share, CCK said.
Telkom Kenya, controlled by France Telecom, had
10.4 percent while India's Essar Telecom controlled 6.2 percent.
CCK said subscriptions to mobile phone-based money transfer
services by all operators grew nearly 40 percent while deposits
through the services rose 57 percent to 56 billion shillings
($643.68 mln).
($1 = 87.0000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Cowell)