NAIROBI Jan 5 The number of Internet users in Kenya rose by 65 percent to 14.3 million in the third quarter of 2011 from the year before period, thanks to an increase in mobile phone subscriptions, the industry regulator said on Thursday.

Mobile phones are the main mode of access to the Internet in east Africa's largest economy, accounting for 99 percent of total Internet subscriptions, the Communication Commission of Kenya (CCK) said in its latest quarterly report.

CCK said 36.3 per cent of the population had access to Internet at the end of the quarter.

Mobile phone subscriptions grew 20 percent to 26.49 million from 21.8 million in the year before period, thanks to intense competition on tariffs.

Safaricom, part held by Britain's Vodafone, held on to top spot with a 67.7 market share, followed by the Kenyan unit of India's Bharti Airtel with a 15.7 percent market share, CCK said.

Telkom Kenya, controlled by France Telecom, had 10.4 percent while India's Essar Telecom controlled 6.2 percent.

CCK said subscriptions to mobile phone-based money transfer services by all operators grew nearly 40 percent while deposits through the services rose 57 percent to 56 billion shillings ($643.68 mln). ($1 = 87.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Cowell)