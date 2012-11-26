NAIROBI Nov 26 Kenya's telecoms regulator cut the rate mobile phone operators charge each other for calls made across networks by 35 percent, its director said, warning firms against using the reduction to undercut others by lowering tariffs steeply.

Francis Wangusi, director general of the Communications Commission of Kenya (CCK), said on Monday it had cut the rate to 1.44 shillings per minute from 2.21 shillings, backdating it to July 1 this year.

"We're very keen to punish any uncompetitive behaviours. Any competitors that think they can use this to undercut others will be punished," he told a news conference. (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by George Obulutsa and Helen Massy-Beresford)