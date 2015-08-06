* Tourism hurt by spate of attacks blamed on Islamists
* British lift travel advisory on Mombasa
* Obama visit may raise profile
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Aug 6 Kenya's coastal resorts have seen
a pick-up in bookings by western visitors, suggesting a tourist
industry devastated by Islamist attacks may be starting to
recover, tourism executives said on Thursday.
Holidaymakers shunned Kenya's beaches and wildlife safaris
after attacks blamed on al Shabaab militants from neighbouring
Somalia triggered warnings against non-essential travel to the
coast by Western governments.
Britain, the source of more than half the country's
tourists, lifted a travel advisory covering most of the coast in
June, setting the stage for a recovery.
Visitor arrivals to Kenya fell by a quarter in the first
five months of this year, to 284,313 from 381,278 in the same
period last year.
The country received 1.168 million visitors in its fiscal
year ended June 2013. It aims to attract 3 million tourists a
year by 2017.
The slump in tourism, Kenya's main source of hard currency,
has contributed to an 11.5 percent fall in the shilling
against the dollar this year.
Finance Minister Henry Rotich said last month that the
bookings outlook for the tourism sector was improving.
July's visit by President Barack Obama, whose father was
Kenyan, may also help raise the country's profile as a travel
destination, especially among Americans.
"It is looking much better," said Mohammed Hersi, chairman
of the Kenya Coast Tourism Association and a veteran hotelier.
"The Kenyan coast is back."
Hersi, who is the chief executive of Heritage Hotels, said
the chain's flagship Voyager Beach Resort in Mombasa, was 65
percent full last month, double the rate of a year ago.
Forward bookings were even better, with this month's
occupancy rate at 70 percent, mainly due to domestic tourists.
Bookings from foreigners are already coming in for October and
November, Hersi said, adding some resorts that had shut down
were reopening and some air charter operators from Italy were
flying in visitors.
International tour operators were offering holidays on the
Kenyan coast after the lifting of the British travel advisory,
which meant holidaymakers could buy travel insurance.
"When the British government advises against non-essential
travel, we get cancellations from as far away as Denmark, yet
their own country has not told them Mombasa is not safe," Hersi
said.
Western countries warned against travel to Kenya following
the September 2013 attack on Nairobi's Westgate shopping mall in
which at least 67 people were killed by al Shabaab gunmen, with
some warnings tightened last year after attacks on the coast.
Mahmud Janmohamed, chief executive of TPS Eastern Africa
, which operates a chain of luxury hotels, lodges and
tented camps across the region, also said interest was picking
up but that a turnaround in the sector was still some way off.
"There are obviously more inquiries. A number of operators
are now beginning to sell Kenya, but to expect a recovery before
the middle of next year is not being realistic," he told
Reuters.
