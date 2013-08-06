(Changes attribution to comments in paras 2-3 and 6-7)

By Joseph Akwiri

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 6 Kenya's tourism numbers sunk in the first five months of the year and the outlook seems gloomy, a senior tourism official said on Tuesday in a blow to the new government's ambitions to grow the sector and create new jobs.

Sam Ikwaye, head of the Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers in Coast region, said arrivals between January and May fell 15 percent on last year as visitors worried by attacks blamed on Somali militants and possible trouble around March's elections stayed away.

"We are worried that even the second half of this year might not do well," Ikwaye told Reuters. "Our main source markets in Europe like Germany and France are not doing well, even though we have seen an increase in newer Asian markets like China."

Tourism is a leading source of foreign currency for the region's biggest economy.

In the run-up to the March 4 vote, which was peaceful, newly-elected President Uhuru Kenyatta, a former finance minister and one-time chief of Kenya Tourism Board, promised to lure hundreds of thousands of extra tourists to boost job creation.

Ikwaye said that room occupancy along the coast in the current high season was just 30 to 50 percent instead of the typical 70 to 80 percent.

"The election hangover and travel advisories are among the reasons to blame," Ikwaye said.

Muriithi Ndegwa, managing director of Kenya Tourism Board, told Reuters Kenya was marketing aggressively in old and new markets.

In late June, Ndegwa said tourist arrivals should rise 10 percent to 1.4 million visitors this year, up from 1.2 million in 2012. (Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by James Macharia)