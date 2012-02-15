NAIROBI Feb 15 Kenya's tourism revenues rose 32 percent to 98 billion shillings ($1.18 billion) last year after the country attracted visitors from new markets, but the tourism minister Najib Balala warned that the euro zone crisis would curb growth this year.

Arrivals rose 15.4 percent to 1.26 million, just shy of a targeted 1.3 million visitors in 2011. The 2011 revenue figure also fell short of a 100 billion shilling target for the year.

"I don't expect any growth in 2012. The economic crisis is seriously biting... Growth in 2012 is expected to be at the same level as 2011 at 98 billion shillings," Balala told reporters. ($1 = 83.0500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)