NAIROBI, April 15 Kenya hotelier TPS Eastern Africa posted a 35 percent jump in its pretax profit last year to 973 million shillings ($11.21 million), it said on Tuesday.

TPS, which operates a chain of luxury hotels, lodges and tented camps across east Africa under its Serena brand, attributed the growth in earnings to a 28 percent jump in its revenue.

($1 = 86.8000 Kenyan Shillings)