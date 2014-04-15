UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NAIROBI, April 15 Kenya hotelier TPS Eastern Africa posted a 35 percent jump in its pretax profit last year to 973 million shillings ($11.21 million), it said on Tuesday.
TPS, which operates a chain of luxury hotels, lodges and tented camps across east Africa under its Serena brand, attributed the growth in earnings to a 28 percent jump in its revenue.
($1 = 86.8000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources