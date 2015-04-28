NAIROBI, April 28 Kenya hotelier TPS Eastern Africa posted a 71 percent drop in pretax profit last year to 220 million shillings ($2.33 million), it said on Tuesday.

TPS, which operates a chain of luxury hotels, lodges and tented camps across east Africa under its Serena brand, attributed the drop in profits to militant attacks in Kenya that have scared away tourists. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Susan Thomas)