NAIROBI, July 29 Kenya hotelier TPS Eastern Africa swung to a loss in the six months through June, hurt by adverse publicity in the region following a spate of Islamist attacks which scared off tourists.

Militant group al Shabaab has staged a series of attacks in Kenya over the past two years, including the raid on a university this month when it massacred 148 people. The group also killed 67 during a 2013 attack on the Westgate shopping mall in the capital Nairobi.

TPS, which operates a chain of luxury hotels, lodges and tented camps across east Africa under its Serena brand, reported a loss of 139 million shillings ($1.4 million) compared with a 58 million shillings profit in the same period in 2014.

The company said negative publicity in relation to "insecurity, terrorism threats, the Ebola epidemic and the poaching menace cumulatively led to (a) slowdown in international leisure booking to Kenya and Tanzania".

The outlook for this year's peak season, running from July to October, was at "satisfactory levels", it said.

TPS did not break down the contribution of each country to its sales, which fell 1.5 percent to 2.67 billion shillings. ($1 = 101.5500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by David Holmes)