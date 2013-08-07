NAIROBI Aug 7 Kenyan infrastructure firm TransCentury is positive on its outlook for growth and profits after an investment in a railway business broke even in the first six months of this year, it said on Wednesday.

Founded just over 10 years ago as an investment club, TransCentury has grown into a specialist infrastructure company with interests in power, transport and engineering thanks to rapidly growing demand in the region.

Together with its partners in Rift Valley Railways (RVR), the firm that runs the Kenya-Uganda railway, the company has been investing heavily in wagons and rehabilitation of tracks to turn it around following years of losses.

"We expect that with continued investments, RVR will for the first time achieve profitable operations going forward to start to contribute towards group earnings," it said in a statement.

TransCentury, which has a 34 percent stake in RVR, said profit before tax rose 4.5 percent to 589.9 million Kenyan shillings ($6.76 million) in the first half, while earnings per share more than doubled to 0.89 shillings.

Its power business, where it supplies electric equipment like transformers and switch gears, reported a 14 percent fall in revenue due to a drop in world metal prices.

But revenue from its engineering business jumped by a third, thanks to growth in activity from the country's emerging mining sector. ($1 = 87.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri. Editing by Jane Merriman)