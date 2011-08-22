NAIROBI Aug 22 An institutional investor with
Kenya's infrastructure investment firm TransCentury has
opted to switch its holding of the firm's convertible bond into
equity, which should increase the profitability of the firm, a
senior executive said.
The firm, which has more than $150 million in net assets,
was the first firm in east Africa's biggest economy to issue a
convertible bond -- comparable to 150 million shares -- which
also trades in European capital markets.
Yida Kemoli, head of corporate finance at TransCentury, told
Reuters on Monday the converted bond was equivalent to 6.9
million shares, thereby increasing the firm's listed shares on
the Nairobi bourse to 273.9 million.
"It has reduced the bond position ... we will have less
interest payments ... (so) in terms of profitability of the
company, it will improve," said Kemoli who did not disclose who
the investor was.
The convertible bond draws institutional investors from
South Africa, London, New York and Switzerland, Kemoli said.
Investors earn a 6 percent interest coupon per year.
Analysts viewed the bond conversion as a show of confidence
in TransCentury, which as an operator of the Kenya-Uganda
railway, recently received a $164 million loan for its
financing.
John Kamunya, head of research at Dyer & Blair, said the
stake, equal to 2.5 percent of TransCentury, would allows the
investor to influence decision-making within the firm.
