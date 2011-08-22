NAIROBI Aug 22 An institutional investor with Kenya's infrastructure investment firm TransCentury has opted to switch its holding of the firm's convertible bond into equity, which should increase the profitability of the firm, a senior executive said.

The firm, which has more than $150 million in net assets, was the first firm in east Africa's biggest economy to issue a convertible bond -- comparable to 150 million shares -- which also trades in European capital markets.

Yida Kemoli, head of corporate finance at TransCentury, told Reuters on Monday the converted bond was equivalent to 6.9 million shares, thereby increasing the firm's listed shares on the Nairobi bourse to 273.9 million.

"It has reduced the bond position ... we will have less interest payments ... (so) in terms of profitability of the company, it will improve," said Kemoli who did not disclose who the investor was.

The convertible bond draws institutional investors from South Africa, London, New York and Switzerland, Kemoli said.

Investors earn a 6 percent interest coupon per year.

Analysts viewed the bond conversion as a show of confidence in TransCentury, which as an operator of the Kenya-Uganda railway, recently received a $164 million loan for its financing.

John Kamunya, head of research at Dyer & Blair, said the stake, equal to 2.5 percent of TransCentury, would allows the investor to influence decision-making within the firm. (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Jon Loades-Carter)