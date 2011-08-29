UPDATE 1-Metro shareholders back plans to split off food business
* CEO says open for partnerships, maybe M&A (Adds comments from AGM)
NAIROBI Aug 29 Kenya's TransCentury swung into profit in the first half of 2011 on the back of strong revenue growth, driven by healthy sales in its power infrastructure division, and the firm said its outlook for the second half of the year was rosy.
Pretax profit stood at 165 million shillings ($1.8 million)versus a loss of 48.6 million the previous year, while revenue grew by 40.6 percent to 4.5 billion.
"The group's cable operations in Tanzania, which posted a loss over the same period last year, have recovered and returned to profitability," the infrastructure investment firm said in a statement.
TransCentury has investments in Kenya's East African Cables , a transformer manufacturer in Tanzania, Rift Valley Railways and engineering firm Avery East Africa, among others.
The firm said loan agreements from various lenders for Rift Valley Railways amounting to $164 million would help lift its performance further. ($1 = 92.875 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Richard Lough and David Holmes)
* CEO says open for partnerships, maybe M&A (Adds comments from AGM)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Kanye West, one of Donald Trump's biggest celebrity supporters, appeared to have deleted his tweets about his meeting last year with the then U.S. president-elect in which the two discussed multicultural issues.
BERLIN, Feb 6 The leaders of Germany's "grand coalition" have agreed to tighten security measures after the deadly truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market, including tougher steps to deport migrants seen as security risks, officials said on Monday.