NAIROBI Aug 29 Kenya's TransCentury swung into profit in the first half of 2011 on the back of strong revenue growth, driven by healthy sales in its power infrastructure division, and the firm said its outlook for the second half of the year was rosy.

Pretax profit stood at 165 million shillings ($1.8 million)versus a loss of 48.6 million the previous year, while revenue grew by 40.6 percent to 4.5 billion.

"The group's cable operations in Tanzania, which posted a loss over the same period last year, have recovered and returned to profitability," the infrastructure investment firm said in a statement.

TransCentury has investments in Kenya's East African Cables , a transformer manufacturer in Tanzania, Rift Valley Railways and engineering firm Avery East Africa, among others.

The firm said loan agreements from various lenders for Rift Valley Railways amounting to $164 million would help lift its performance further. ($1 = 92.875 Kenyan Shillings)