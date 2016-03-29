NAIROBI, March 29 Kenyan engineering company TransCentury Ltd said on Tuesday it has six months to repay the outstanding half of its $80 million convertible debt under an agreement with bondholders.

The company, which focuses mainly on electrical equipment and engineering work, said last week it had reached an agreement with the majority of its bondholders on the settlement of the bond which matured on March 25, reduced its debt to $40 million.

"The extension is six months. The total quantum of the liability is $40 million," TransCentury's acting CEO, Ng'ang'a Njiinu, told reporters.

Shares in the company, founded as an investment club by a group of wealthy Kenyans in 1997, plunged by more than 70 percent in the past year as investors fretted about its ability to clear the debt.

TransCentury entered an agreement with Kuramo Capital this month to inject $20 million of fresh capital, which would complement other sources of funding to settle the outstanding bond and fund infrastructure projects, Njiinu said.

He said he was confident of an improved performance going forward, especially after cable manufacturer East African Cables - in which TransCentury has a controlling stake - tripled its production capacity.

TransCentury's performance would also be bolstered by a fivefold increase in transformer manufacturing by another of its subsidiaries, Tanzania-based Tanelec Ltd. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Susan Fenton)