NAIROBI, July 24 Kenya's TransCentury
reported on Tuesday a 241 percent leap in pretax profit for the
first half of this year to 564.14 million shillings ($6.70
million), boosted by oil and gas clients.
TransCentury attributed the jump in earnings to growth in
its power infrastructure and engineering divisions, which
operate in 12 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa.
Founded just over 10 years ago as an investment club, the
firm has grown into a specialist infrastructure company with
interests in power, transport and engineering thanks to rapidly
growing demand for energy and infrastructure in the region.
"We are seeing increased activity from our oil and gas,
mining and power clients across the region, particularly in
Eastern Africa following the significant discoveries of oil and
gas," TransCentury said in a statement.
The company said turnover rose 56 percent to 7.1 billion
shillings.
TransCentury's main engineering business is Civicon, a firm
it invested in last year.
TransCentury also has a stake in Rift Valley Railways, which
is in the middle of a $287 million investment programme to
rehabilitate the dilapidated Kenya-Uganda railway.
($1 = 84.2000 Kenyan shillings)
