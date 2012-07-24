NAIROBI, July 24 Kenya's TransCentury reported on Tuesday a 241 percent leap in pretax profit for the first half of this year to 564.14 million shillings ($6.70 million), boosted by oil and gas clients.

TransCentury attributed the jump in earnings to growth in its power infrastructure and engineering divisions, which operate in 12 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Founded just over 10 years ago as an investment club, the firm has grown into a specialist infrastructure company with interests in power, transport and engineering thanks to rapidly growing demand for energy and infrastructure in the region.

"We are seeing increased activity from our oil and gas, mining and power clients across the region, particularly in Eastern Africa following the significant discoveries of oil and gas," TransCentury said in a statement.

The company said turnover rose 56 percent to 7.1 billion shillings.

TransCentury's main engineering business is Civicon, a firm it invested in last year.

TransCentury also has a stake in Rift Valley Railways, which is in the middle of a $287 million investment programme to rehabilitate the dilapidated Kenya-Uganda railway. ($1 = 84.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Chris Gallagher)