By Joseph Akwiri
| MOMBASA
MOMBASA Nov 19 A washed-out road in Kenya has
blocked the flow of goods from Kenya's Indian Ocean port of
Mombasa for a second straight day, officials said on Wednesday,
choking the main trade route into East Africa.
Mombasa handles imports such as fuel and other vital goods
for Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan and eastern Democratic
Republic of the Congo.
Queues began forming at about 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT)
on Wednesday when heavy rains swept away a temporary road about
50km from Mombasa. The road was being used as a diversion while
the main highway leading to the capital, Nairobi, was repaired.
Police and truckers stuck on the road say the queues are now
almost 50km long, with many trucks, busses and cars stranded far
from towns and villages where they can purchase water and food.
"I have not eaten since yesterday morning, not showered and
not even changed clothes," Nathaniel Chweya, a truck driver
hauling 10 cars to the Ugandan capital of Kampala, told Reuters.
Police urged patience as some motorists threatened to stage
protests. "We are working on it. This is not an easy task and we
are all affected. Give us time," Martin Kariuki, Coast regional
traffic police commandant, said.
Willingtone Kiberenge, acting chief executive of the truck
owners' umbrella body, Kenya Transporters Association, said the
delays were piling on losses for trucking companies.
"We have more than 1,500 trucks stuck in the traffic since
yesterday. Nothing much has changed and the problem is
escalating. The Kenya Highways Authority must do something
quickly because it is already a crisis," he said.
A Mombasa port official said the cargo operations were still
normal. "But if the problem on the highway persists into the
weekend, it will affect truck turn-around time and therefore we
shall begin to feel the effect through cargo backlog," said Hajj
Masemo, Mombasa port spokesman.
