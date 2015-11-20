By Joseph Akwiri
| MOMBASA, Kenya
MOMBASA, Kenya Nov 20 Trucks stuck for 60 hours
in a Kenyan traffic jam got moving again on Friday after
officials opened another route, but haulage companies said they
had lost millions of shillings in trade.
Heavy rains swept away a stretch of road early on Wednesday,
blocking lorries carrying goods to and from the Indian Ocean
port of Mombasa, choking the main trade route into East Africa.
A day later, the tailback of around 1,500 trucks was 50 km
(30 miles) long, said drivers, many of them stranded without
drink or water.
"Our trucks did not move for over 60 hours. That is a lot of
lost time and money in any business. We are still tabulating the
figures but be sure we are talking about millions of shillings
worth of losses," Willingtone Kiberenge, acting chief executive
of the Kenya Transporters Association, told Reuters.
Country officials fficials eventually managed to divert
traffic to another route set aside for a railway project as
contractors started repair the road from Mombasa to the capital
Nairobi.
"We have managed to get vehicles moving," said Kwale county
commissioner Evans Achoki.
Mombasa funnels fuel and other vital goods to other parts of
Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan and eastern
Democratic Republic of the Congo.
