BRIEF-Zhong Zhu Healthcare Holding to sell 70 pct stake in real estate unit at 317 mln yuan
* Says it will sell 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary at 317 million yuan to a Zhuhai-based landscaping works company
(Adds dropped word in headline)
NAIROBI Dec 10 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 364-day Treasury bill rose to 10.388 percent at this week's auction from 10.285 percent at last week's sale, the central bank said on Wednesday.
In the same auction, the average yield on the six-month Treasury bill also rose to 9.450 percent from 9.318 percent last week, the bank added.
Investors offered bids worth 1.16 billion shillings, representing a subscription rate of 29 percent, for the six-month bill.
The 364-day bill fared better with a subscription rate of 87.5 percent.
Next week, the bank said it will offer Treasuries of all maturities worth a total of 12 billion shillings ($132.45 million).
($1 = 90.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edith Honan)
* Says it will sell 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary at 317 million yuan to a Zhuhai-based landscaping works company
LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Poland has opened books on a dual-tranche euro issue, according to a lead.
* Mandates banks for arranging meetings with investors for the purpose of Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Sustainable Bond issuance