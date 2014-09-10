NAIROBI, Sept 10 The yield on Kenya's 364-day Treasury bills fell to 10.163 percent at auction on Wednesday from 10.233 percent, while that on six-months bills stayed steady at 8.550 percent, the central bank said.

The central bank said it received a total of 9.8 billion shillings ($110.61 million) for the two papers on offer, and accepted 9.4 billion shillings worth of bids.

(1 US dollar = 88.6000 Kenyan shilling)