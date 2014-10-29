NAIROBI Oct 29 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills rose to 9.105 percent at auction on Wednesday from 9.000 percent last week, the central bank said.

The bank said the yield on 364-day Treasury bills also on sale rose to 10.257 percent from 10.231 percent last week.

The bank said it received bids worth a total of 8 billion shillings ($89.64 million) for the 9 billion shillings of bills on offer. It accepted 7.3 billion shillings.

Next week the bank will offer a total of 12 billion shillings worth of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills for sale.

(1 US dollar = 89.2500 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)