NAIROBI Nov 12 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 364-day Treasury bill eased to 10.212 percent at its auction on Wednesday from 10.242 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 182-day Treasury bill, on sale in the same auction, inched higher to 9.211 percent from 9.183 percent last week.

The central bank said it received bids worth a total 11.07 billion shillings ($122.93 million) for the 9 billion shillings of Treasury bills it offered. It accepted 10.08 billion shillings.

Next week the bank will auction 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 12 billion shillings.

(1 US dollar = 90.0500 Kenyan shilling) (Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Duncan Miriri)