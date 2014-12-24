(Adds subscription rates, next week's auction)

NAIROBI Dec 24 The average weighted yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bill rose to 8.571 percent on Wednesday from 8.513 percent last week, the central bank said, at an auction that saw low demand for debt from investors.

The yield on the six months Treasury bills rose to 9.855 percent from 9.517 percent last week, while weighted average yield on the one-year paper edges up to 10.575 percent from 10.388, the bank said in a statement.

The bank said it received bids worth 767 million shillings ($8.48 million) for 3 billion shillings worth of 91-day paper on offer and accepted all the bids.

The bank had offered a total of 9 billion shillings for both the 182-day and 364-day Treasury bonds, and received bids worth a total of 3.819 billion shillings. It accepted bids worth a total of 2.894 billion for the two papers.

The bank will auction 3 billion shillings worth of debt for the 91-day paper, 4 billion shillings for the 182-Treasury bills and 5 billion shillings for the 364-day paper next week.

