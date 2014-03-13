GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil at 3-month lows, stocks edge up before U.S. rate decision
* Dollar steady after Friday slide as probable Fed hike looms
NAIROBI, March 13 The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bills fell to 8.946 percent at auction on Thursday from 9.011 percent last week, the central bank said.
The bank said it received bids worth 7.4 billion shillings ($85.60 million) for the 3 billion shillings worth of securities on offer. It accepted offers worth 7.4 billion shillings.
Next week, the central bank will offer 9 billion shillings worth of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills, it said.
($1 = 86.4500 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)
* Dollar steady after Friday slide as probable Fed hike looms
* Intercontinental exchange statement on competition appeal tribunal's trayport ruling
* after completion of capital increase CET 1 transitional ratio at end-2016 at 11.49 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)