NAIROBI May 7 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day paper edged higher to 9.872 percent at auction on Wednesday compared with 9.774 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on 364-day paper slipped to 10.083 percent, compared with 10.112 percent a week earlier.

The bank said it received bids worth 4.957 billion Kenyan shillings ($56.9 million) for the 6 billion shillings worth of bills on offer. It accepted bids worth 4.919 billion shillings.

The bank said it would offer a total of 9 billion shilling for 91-, 182- and 364-day paper next week.

($1 = 87.0500 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Edmund Blair; Editing by James Macharia)