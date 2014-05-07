NAIROBI May 7 The weighted average yield on
Kenya's 182-day paper edged higher to 9.872 percent
at auction on Wednesday compared with 9.774 percent last week,
the central bank said.
The yield on 364-day paper slipped to 10.083
percent, compared with 10.112 percent a week earlier.
The bank said it received bids worth 4.957 billion Kenyan
shillings ($56.9 million) for the 6 billion shillings worth of
bills on offer. It accepted bids worth 4.919 billion shillings.
The bank said it would offer a total of 9 billion shilling
for 91-, 182- and 364-day paper next week.
($1 = 87.0500 Kenyan Shillings)
(Reporting by Edmund Blair; Editing by James Macharia)