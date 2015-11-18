NAIROBI Nov 18 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills fell at auction on Wednesday, the central bank said.

The yield on the 182-day bill slid to 10.203 percent from 12.282 percent last week and the yield on the 364-day bill dropped to 12.086 percent from 13.620 percent the previous week. Yields on both tenors were above 21 percent in late October.

The central bank offered bills worth 12 billion shillings ($117.53 million) and accepted bids worth 12.08 billion. It got offers worth 13.94 billion shillings.

The central bank will offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day bills next week worth a total 18 billion shillings. ($1 = 102.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic)