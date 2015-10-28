NAIROBI Oct 28 The weighted average yield on Kenyas 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills slipped at auction on Wednesday, the central bank said.

The yield on the 182-day bill fell to 21.028 percent from 22.291 percent last week, while the yeild on 364-day bill dropped to 21.212 percent from 22.363 percent. It offered bills worth 8 billion shillings ($78.90 million) and accepted bids worth 12.67 billion shillings.

The central bank will offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day bills next week worth a total 12 billion shillings.

($1 = 101.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Edith Honan)