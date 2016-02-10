NAIROBI Feb 10 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 364-day Treasury bills fell to 13.605 percent at an auction on Wednesday from 13.964 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 182-day bill also on sale dropped to 13.251 percent from 13.912 percent last week.

The bank received bids worth 31.37 billion shillings for the two bills for 12 billion shillings offered. It accepted 15.75 billion shillings.

Next week, the bank will sell bills of all maturities worth a total 16 billion shillings in two separate auctions, it said. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Toby Chopra)