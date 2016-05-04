NAIROBI May 4 The weighted average yield on
Kenya's 364-day Treasury bills edged down to 11.723
percent at an auction on Wednesday from 11.745 percent last
week, the central bank said.
The yield on the 182-day Treasury bill also on
sale declined to 10.366 percent from 10.453 percent.
The bank said in a statement it had received bids worth
14.99 billion Kenyan shillings ($149.01 million)for the two
bills. It had offered bills worth 12.00 billion shillings and
accepted bids worth 14.98 billion shillings.
The bank said it would offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day
Treasury bills worth 16 billion shillings next week.
($1 = 100.6000 Kenyan shillings)
