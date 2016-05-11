NAIROBI May 11 The weighted average yield on
Kenya's 364-day Treasury bills declined to 11.689
percent at an auction on Wednesday from 11.723 percent last
week, the central bank said.
The yield on the 182-day Treasury bill also on
sale declined to 10.273 percent from 10.366 percent.
The bank said in a statement it had received bids worth
22.02 billion shillings ($219.00 million) for the two bills. It
had offered bills worth 12.00 billion shillings and accepted
bids worth 12.15 billion shillings.
The bank said it would offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day
Treasury bills worth 16 billion shillings next week.
($1 = 100.5500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema)