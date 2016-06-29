JPMorgan changes chief of high-profile card business
NEW YORK, Feb 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday that Jennifer Piepszak will become chief executive of its card services division, replacing Kevin Watters.
NAIROBI, June 29 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bill rose to 9.393 percent at auction on Wednesday from 9.239 percent last week, the central bank said.
The yield on the 364-day Treasury bill, which was also on sale, eased to 10.676 percent from 10.737 percent last week.
The bank offered bills worth a total 12 billion shillings ($118.81 million) and received bids worth 2.53 billion shillings. It accepted all the bids.
Next week, the bank will offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day bills worth a total of 16 billion shillings. ($1 = 101.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)
