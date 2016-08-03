UPDATE 1-Trump to meet Novartis CEO, other pharma bosses on Tuesday
* White House meeting to include several industry executives (Adds detail on Novartis CEO attending meeting, context)
NAIROBI Aug 3 The yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bill inched up to 10.696 percent at an auction on Wednesday from 10.474 percent last week, the central bank said.
During the same sale, the yield on the one-year Treasury bill also edged up to 11.405 percent from 11.369 percent last week.
The bank sold bills worth a combined 17.75 billion shillings ($175.22 million), well above its target of 12 billion shillings, after the auction was oversubscribed.
Next week, the bank will sell Treasury bills of all maturities worth 16 billion shillings at two separate auctions, it said. ($1 = 101.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri, editing by Larry King)
* White House meeting to include several industry executives (Adds detail on Novartis CEO attending meeting, context)
* Shareholders approve two capital increases, one of up to 5.0 million euros ($5.38 million) and a reserved one of up to 1.7 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9298 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares headed for their third straight month of gains on Tuesday, underpinned by a rally in British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after encouraging earnings updates.