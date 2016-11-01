CAPE TOWN Nov 1 Tullow Oil will restart
exploration and appraisal drilling at Kenya's prolific South
Lokichar field next month where it saw an upside potential of
over 1 billion barrels of recoverable oil, a senior official
said on Tuesday.
"A recent 3-D survey shows additional upside potential," Tim
O'Hanlon, vice president for Tullow Oil's Africa business told
an oil and gas conference in Cape Town.
Tullow Oil, which has its main production assets in Ghana,
also has exploration acreage in Mauritania, Namibia and Zambia.
O'Hanlon said in Uganda, where it had 1.7 billion barrels of
oil to develop, Tullow Oil was targeting an export pipeline
capable of taking 200-230,000 bpd to Tanga port in Tanzania.
He said front-end engineering and design of the pipeline
will start next year and a final investment decision was
expected in 2018.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)