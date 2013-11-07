* Government says protesters ransacked site
* Local community demanded more jobs, other benefits
* Tullow to open local field office, hire more locals
* Protest highlights challenge for east Africa explorers
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Nov 7 Tullow Oil and partner
Africa Oil said they would resume exploratory drilling
this week in northwest Kenya after reaching an agreement with
local leaders to prevent a repeat of protests that halted work
last month.
Residents of the remote, poverty-stricken northern Turkana
community, supported by a local politician, marched on Tullow
operations on Oct. 26 to demand more jobs and other benefits.
The government said protesters ransacked one site.
Britain's Tullow said in a statement it would restart work
on Friday in blocks 10BB and Block 13T in the Turkana region
after "successful dialogue with national and county government
and leaders of the local community".
Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir told a
news conference that under a memorandum of understanding (MoU)
between Tullow and Turkana leaders, the explorer would open a
field office in Turkana within one month to handle grievances.
"The challenge of employment opportunities is very well
articulated in the MoU and issues of disclosure, so that we are
all on the same page regarding opportunities that are available,
be it in management, in the skilled, semi-skilled or unskilled
areas," he said.
The protests highlighted the challenge companies face in
managing local expectations of swift returns as they build an
oil and gas industry from scratch in Kenya and east Africa, a
new region for oil and natural gas exploration.
JOB OPPORTUNITIES
Tullow said the MoU laid out plans for the government, local
officials and communities to work together and "ensure that
operations can continue without disruption in the future".
Tullow, which says that more than 800 of its 1,400 employees
in Kenya are from the Turkana area, said it had reaffirmed its
commitment to providing local employment and opportunities.
The government had accused a local member of parliament,
James Lomenen, of leading a group of about 400 people to Twiga 1
drilling camp.
It said the group broke down a fence and "engaged in wanton
destruction of property and looting" when security officials
barred their entry.
Lomenen told Reuters he expected to be charged in court last
week in relation to the incident, but the court hearing did not
go ahead. He denied incitement and said he welcomed investors
but wanted the local community to see more benefits.
Chirchir said the case against Lomenen would be settled out
of court in light of the agreement reached.
Sid Black, deputy general manager for Tullow Kenya, said the
company expected to take about three weeks to get back to full
operation in Turkana, where it had four rigs drilling.
Black said it was too early to give a figure for costs
incurred due to the suspension but he described them as
"significant".