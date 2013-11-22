* Says strikes oil at Agete-1 well in northern Kenya
* Work on the block had been affected by protests
* East Africa a new frontier for oil, gas exploration
NAIROBI, Nov 22 Africa-focused Tullow Oil Plc
has struck oil at the Agete-1 well in northern Kenya,
its fifth consecutive discovery since it began drilling in a
region that is a new frontier for oil and natural gas
exploration.
The well in Block 13T has discovered and sampled moveable
oil with an estimated 100 metres of net oil pay in good quality
sandstone reservoirs, the explorer said on Friday in a statement
from its London headquarters.
Work across Block 13T and Block 10BB in Turkana was
temporarily halted by Tullow and its partner Africa Oil
after protests by local residents on Oct. 26. Operations resumed
on Nov. 8 after a deal was reached with local leaders.
Residents of the remote, poverty-stricken northern Turkana
community, supported by a local politician, had marched on
Tullow operations on Oct. 26 to demand jobs and other benefits.
The government said protesters had ransacked one site.
On Friday, Tullow said it drilled Agete-1 to a total depth
of 1,930 metres, and will soon do so on the Ewoi-1 wildcat well.
It also said it plans to commence drilling at the Amosing-1
well, in Block 10BB, before the end of November.
Angus McCoss, Tullow's exploration director, said the latest
oil find highlighted the "world class exploration and production
potential within our rift basin acreage", and said the company
would intensify its work in 2014.