* Says strikes oil at Agete-1 well in northern Kenya

* Work on the block had been affected by protests

* East Africa a new frontier for oil, gas exploration

NAIROBI, Nov 22 Africa-focused Tullow Oil Plc has struck oil at the Agete-1 well in northern Kenya, its fifth consecutive discovery since it began drilling in a region that is a new frontier for oil and natural gas exploration.

The well in Block 13T has discovered and sampled moveable oil with an estimated 100 metres of net oil pay in good quality sandstone reservoirs, the explorer said on Friday in a statement from its London headquarters.

Work across Block 13T and Block 10BB in Turkana was temporarily halted by Tullow and its partner Africa Oil after protests by local residents on Oct. 26. Operations resumed on Nov. 8 after a deal was reached with local leaders.

Residents of the remote, poverty-stricken northern Turkana community, supported by a local politician, had marched on Tullow operations on Oct. 26 to demand jobs and other benefits. The government said protesters had ransacked one site.

On Friday, Tullow said it drilled Agete-1 to a total depth of 1,930 metres, and will soon do so on the Ewoi-1 wildcat well. It also said it plans to commence drilling at the Amosing-1 well, in Block 10BB, before the end of November.

Angus McCoss, Tullow's exploration director, said the latest oil find highlighted the "world class exploration and production potential within our rift basin acreage", and said the company would intensify its work in 2014.