NAIROBI Oct 10 Tullow Oil said on
Friday it was facing industrial action at a number of its
drilling sites in northern Kenya, and a local leader said the
company had evacuated some workers.
Independent oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil and its partner
in northern Kenya, Africa Oil, have struck commercially
viable deposits of oil in the Lokichar basin in Turkana, where
it has discovered resources of about 600 million barrels.
Tullow did not name the affected sites or say how many there
were or whether any drilling work had been interrupted.
"Limited industrial action on employment issues is taking
place at a limited number of our sites in northern Kenya. The
action concerns the sub-contractors of one of Tullow's
suppliers," it said in a statement, adding that it was working
with local leaders and the energy ministry to resolve the
problems.
Big oil and gas finds along Africa's east coast are
propelling an exploration boom, but impoverished local
communities say they are not getting any of the benefits.
"I was informed that there was unrest after employees
contracted by Tullow expressed their grievances," Josphat Nanok,
the governor for Turkana County where most of Tullow's drilling
sites are located, told Reuters.
"Some employees and contractors of Tullow have been moved
out of the drilling site, and some of them have been taken to
Nairobi for safety," Nanok said.
In October last year, the Africa-focused explorer suspended
drilling operations on two blocks in Turkana due to security
concerns, after local residents held protests demanding more
jobs at the sites.
After that, Tullow said it would communicate better in
future on how local people would benefit from the oil
developments over time.
Tullow and Africa Oil have agreed with the government to
start studies on extracting the oil and building an export
pipeline, with the aim of getting a development project approved
in 2015/16.
