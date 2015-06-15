NAIROBI, June 15 Kenya's Uchumi Supermarket, which sacked its chief executive for "gross misconduct", said on Monday it had launched an audit to determine how money raised via last year's 900 million shillings ($9 million) rights issue and other cash had been spent.

"Management was not able to give a clarity on how that money was spent ... We really don't have all the details that is why we asked for a forensic audit," Chairwoman Khadija Mire told Reuters. "The money is not lost but the board needs the management to tell it very clearly how the money was disbursed."

