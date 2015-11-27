NAIROBI Nov 27 Kenya's Uchumi Supermarkets swung to an loss after tax of 3.2 billion shillings ($31.37 million) for its year ended June from a profit of 491 million shillings in the previous period, it said on Friday.

Uchumi's new management has been working on a turnaround plan to return the business to profit.

