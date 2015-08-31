NAIROBI Aug 31 Kenya's Uchumi Supermarkets said its earnings for the year ending in June will fall at least 25 percent compared with the previous year.

Last week, Uchumi named a new chief executive to start in October after ousting the previous CEO along with its chief finance officer after the chain fell behind on supplier payments.

"The challenges that led to an adverse performance for the year 2015 were mainly attributed to challenges on the working capital," the company said in a statement,

