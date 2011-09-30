* Pretax profit rises to 631.07 mln shillings vs 335.1 mln

* Turnover up 15 percent to 13.2 billion shillings

* Says concerned about rising inflation and weak shilling

* Maize sale drops due to shortages

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Sept 30 Kenyan flour miller Unga reported an 88 percent jump in full-year pretax profit on Friday on the back of high food prices, but warned inflationary pressures and a weak shilling were a concern.

The Kenyan shilling is down 28 percent against the dollar in the year to date and is among the world's worst performing currencies this year, while inflation in the east Africa's biggest economy has risen for the 11th straight month to 17.32 percent in September.

"While sales revenue growth was experienced across all segments, due primarily to commodity price inflation, the most significantly contributor to improved profitability was the animal health and nutrition segment," the company said in a statement published in newspapers.

"Continued inflationary pressures on commodity prices and operational costs, along with the impact of weak local currencies, will make it challenging to maintain profitability trends."

Profit before tax came in at 631.07 million shillings compared with the previous year's 335.1 million, while earnings per share rose to 3.57 shillings from 1.81 shillings.

Turnover for the year ended June 30 rose 15 percent to 13.2 billion shillings ($132.3 million) from 11.52 billion.

The firm said maize flour sales dropped due to grain shortages in Kenya and an inability to pass all the commodity price increases to consumers.

In June, to stave off the huge shortage, Kenya zero-rated maize imports for the rest of 2011 and allowed imports of genetically modified maize.

Earlier this month, Kenya and Tanzania signed an agreement to allow Tanzania to sell 10,000 tonnes of maize to its northern neighbour.

Unga said it would pay a 0.75 shilling dividend per share, up from the 0.50 paid the previous year. The stock closed on Thursday at 10.50 shillings. ($1 = 99.750 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa and David Holmes)