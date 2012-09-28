NAIROBI, Sept 28 Kenyan flour miller Unga Group Ltd on Friday posted an 18.7 percent drop in full-year pretax profit to 512.56 million shillings ($6 million), mainly due to the high cost of grain, and warned margins would continue to be squeezed.

The miller said margins in the animal nutrition segment had been hit by a volume decline in poultry feeds as farmers withdrew from the market following low demand for meat and eggs.

It said margins were also under pressure due to the entry of small millers into the market.

Turnover rose by 21 per cent to 15.97 billion shillings for the year to the end of June compared with the previous year, but operating profit fell to 523.1 million shillings from 643.34 million, the company said.

"Gross profits declined across all segments due principally to commodity prices inflation. Demand for feed premixes and animal health products was strong."

Unga upgraded its Nairobi Feed Plant in March and said the new project will allow it to grow volume in the high-value pelleted feed category.

"Continued product cost inflation is expected due to shortages in the world commodity market and currency risk," the miller said.

Earnings per share dropped to 2.81 shillings from 3.57 shillings. The company said it would pay a first and final dividend of 0.75 shillings per share. ($1 = 85.3000 Kenyan shillings)