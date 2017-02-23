NAIROBI Feb 23 Kenyan airlines have been granted security clearance by U.S. authorities for direct flights to the United States, Kenya's minister of transport said on Thursday, having improved infrastructure at Nairobi's main airport.

Kenya now has Category 1 security and safety status and hopes that will allow it to boost trade with the U.S. and increase its share of American tourists, James Macharia said.

"Kenya Airways will immediately apply for approval to codeshare with U.S. airlines while concurrently pursuing approval for direct flights," he told a news conference.

The government has a stake in flag carrier Kenya Airways and has recently finished building a new terminal and plans to spend more on Jomo Kenyatta International airport.

Kenya has suffered frequent attacks by Islamist militants from neighbouring Somalia in recent years. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Louise Ireland)