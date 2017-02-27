WASHINGTON Feb 27 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration said Monday that Kenya now complies with
international aviation safety standards and has been granted a
Category 1 rating.
The rating means the east African nation's civil aviation
authority meets International Civil Aviation Organization
standards. With the designation, Kenyan air carriers able to
secure the requisite U.S. Transportation Department authority
can establish service to the United States and carry the code of
U.S. carriers. The United States has not previously assessed
whether Kenya met the standards.
