CHEPKRAM, Kenya, Feb 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - With
her year-old baby strapped on her back, Christine Lenganya, 25,
lifts and balances a 20-litre jerrycan of water on her head.
The mother of four leaves the borehole and follows a rocky
footpath that weaves through dense acacia trees uphill to her
home. This is the second of two trips she makes daily to the
nearby communal well, fitted with a solar-powered pump.
Before the well was drilled, Lenganya had to make a long
trip morning and evening to a dam 7 kilometres (4 miles) away.
"Life was so hard, and I could hardly do any meaningful work
at home. I arrived tired, and the little water I brought was not
even enough for use in the family," Lenganya said.
Her husband used to walk the same distance each day to take
his seven cattle to the dam to drink.
At other times, when the area's rivers and dams dried up,
Lenganya's family - and many others in Kenya's West Pokot County
- were forced to go and look for water in neighbouring counties.
That often led to conflict with the Turkana, Tugen and Samburu
people over scarce pasture and water in the north Rift Valley.
But now tensions are abating as a result of the new well the
West Pokot County government put in at Chepkram. The borehole,
equipped with drinking troughs for livestock, is one of more
than 30 drilled in the past two years.
The county, which bought its own well-drilling rig, has also
fixed over 100 disused boreholes, and fitted the best-yielding
wells with solar-powered pumps that make it quicker and easier
to access the water.
The project has focused "on places where there were no
boreholes and (that) had water shortages", said Alfred Tulel,
West Pokot County's chief water officer.
WATER PROMOTES PEACE
Now the semi-arid county has a more reliable supply of water
- a change Tulel believes will bring greater peace to its
pastoralists.
"Most of the people in this county keep livestock, and if
they have water for their cattle and sheep, they will not cause
any trouble," he said.
The wells have brought other changes too. Pokot herders who
habitually moved in search of water and grass have begun staying
in more permanent settlements, Tulel said.
Lessening of tensions in the Uganda border area also has led
to the construction of more homes, said Samwel Kosgey, director
for water in West Pokot County.
The county has planted 100 hectares (247 acres) of
drought-resistant grass at Masolo to serve as pasture for the
residents' livestock. Kosgey said the grass is maturing and will
soon be handed over to the community to harvest for fodder.
The Ministry of Livestock project, funded by the World Bank,
is now expected to be rolled out in other parts of the county,
Kosgey added.
The new boreholes have brought an uptick in school
attendance, as families who once followed water regardless of
the school calendar stay put.
Chepkram Primary School now has 228 students, a significant
jump from two years ago when the village well was first drilled,
said teacher Matilda Simiyu.
Lenganya said her seven-year-old son has not missed school
to help her fetch water or his father drive cattle to drink
since the well was installed.
West Pokot County now plans to drill more boreholes,
especially on its border with Turkana County.
"We feel that the job is not yet concluded because we are
yet to finish upgrading all of the boreholes," Tulel said.
Neighbouring Baringo and Turkana counties have also embarked
on well-improvement efforts to minimise conflict in the region
when water runs short.
"If our neighbours keep up with us on this, then we will
address the issue of conflict, especially over water, once and
for all," Tulel said.
(Reporting by Anthony Langat; editing by Laurie Goering and
Megan Rowling. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and climate
change. Visit news.trust.org)