* Aquifers hold estimated 250 bln cubic metres of water
* More investment needed to tap Africa's underground water
By Richard Lough
NAIROBI, Sept 11 Scientists have discovered
giant reservoirs of underground water hundreds of metres beneath
the surface of Kenya's drought-prone north that could irrigate
crops and head off tribal conflict over shortages, according to
the Kenyan government and aid agencies.
Using satellite imagery, seismic technology normally used in
the hunt for oil and gas and old-fashioned drilling, the U.N.'s
scientific and cultural agency, UNESCO, and the Kenyan
government identified five aquifers, two of which were explored.
The aquifers hold an estimated total 250 billion cubic
metres, while some 3.4 billion cubic metres replenish the
underground lakes annually - roughly the same as Kenya's current
water use, the water minister said.
"If we use the water sustainably, when it comes to water
resources we become very secure," Judi Wakhungu, cabinet
secretary for the environment, water and natural resources, told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Further tests were needed to confirm the quantity and
quality of water, she said. If well managed, the aquifers could
supply large-scale irrigation schemes in the barren north and
industry, as well as drinking water.
Aid agencies say groundwater is not a panacea for Africa's
water shortages but it could form an important part of a
strategy to cope with an anticipated sharp increase in demand
for water as the continent's population grows.
Some studies estimate Africa's underground reserves are 100
times the amount on its surface. But tapping them requires more
investment from governments.
"The importance now is to ensure that investment takes place
to ensure it is developed for the well-being and development of
communities in Turkana," said Brian McSorely of Oxfam in Kenya.
The underground water lies in the Lotikipi and Lodwar basins
in Turkana County, one of Kenya's most neglected corners where
charity organisations say many live on half the minimum daily
water requirement of 20 litres.
Accessing the water may be difficult in the remote region
plagued by banditry and cattle raids between rival tribes that
have grown increasingly deadly as automatic rifles flood
northern Kenya from neighbouring South Sudan and Somalia.
Competition for scarce water exacerbated cross-border tribal
tensions.
"The potential is great in terms of alleviating any
possibility of water-based conflict and also, equally
importantly, in terms of economic development and livelihoods,"
said Gretchen Kalonji, UNESCO's assistant director general for
scientific studies.
(Editing by Edmund Blair)