NAIROBI, Sept 20 Kenya Airways plans to double its authorised share capital to 10 billion shillings ($104.6 million) ahead of a cash call to raise funds for its expansion plans, the airline said in a notice on Tuesday.

The increase in authorised share capital will be voted on at the company's Annual General Meeting to be held on October 14.

($1 = 95.600 Kenyan Shillings)