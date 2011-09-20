* Eyes doubling share capital to 10 billion shillings

* Shareholders to vote on proposal on Oct. 14

* Rights issue could start in November -investment bank (Adds details, background)

NAIROBI, Sept 20 Kenya Airways plans to double its authorised share capital to 10 billion shillings ($104.6 million) ahead of a cash call to raise funds for its expansion plans, the airline said in a notice on Tuesday.

The increase in authorised share capital will be voted on at the company's Annual General Meeting to be held on October 14.

Kenya Airways, which is 26 percent owned by AirFrance KLM , plans to double its fleet in the next five years as part of a 10-year plan aimed at extending its network to every African nation.

The airline's rights issue could start as early as November, the Business Daily newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a research note by Standard Investment bank.

"The rights offer is expected in November, 2011," the paper quoted Standard Investment Bank as saying.

The research note said the timing of the offer, which awaits shareholder approval, would depend in part on when the regulator gave its approval.

($1 = 95.600 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough and Mike Nesbit)