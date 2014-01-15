NAIROBI Jan 15 Kenya's economy expanded at a below-target 5.1 percent in 2013 but growth is expected to accelerate to 5.8 percent this year, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

The Treasury also said in a statement that the budget deficit in the 2014/15 fiscal year was likely to be 5.9 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) versus a deficit of 7.9 percent of GDP set in 2013/14 back in June.

(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Duncan Miriri)