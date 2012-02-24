* First-half electricity sales up 7 percent

* Company to invest in more expansion

* Analysts say growth pegged to power generation (Adds detail, analyst comment, background)

By Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, Feb 24 Kenya Power's first-half profit rose 11 percent after electricity sales increased and purchase costs fell, and the company said on Friday it expected even stronger growth for the remainder of the year.

Kenya Power, 50 percent state-owned, is the sole transmission and distribution utility in east Africa's largest economy, where blackouts happen frequently due to generation shortfalls and an ageing grid.

The company said it would lift investment in the second half to improve transmission lines.

"We believe that with improved network and reliable supply, the company will be poised to improve its sales and its overall financial performance," Joseph Njoroge, the company's managing director, said in a statement to the stock exchange.

Half-year pretax profit rose to 3.4 billion shillings ($41 million), while earnings per share fell to 1.17 shillings from 2.20 shillings, diluted by new shares.

The capital investment plan resulted in the interim dividend falling from 0.35 shillings to 0.2 shillings.

Shares in Kenya Power rose 2.7 percent on Friday to close at 17 shillings, before the release of its half-year results.

The company was rated a "long-term buy" in a research note by investment firm Kestrel Capital this week.

It plans to inject 9.6 billion shillings in the next six months to expand the fragile national grid, after spending 7.9 billion in the first half to revamp the network, Njoroge said.

Analysts said the company's second-half performance would depend on how fast power producer Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) added more power to the grid to feed an economy forecast to grow by 5 percent this year.

They said revenue from electricity sales, which inched up 7 percent to 22.07 billion shillings, represented slow growth.

"Revenue growth was slow but is likely to be positive in the full year," said Emma Mareri, analyst at African Alliance.

The company incurred extra costs on diesel-produced electricity, but passed most of it to consumers, putting upward pressure on prices which contributed to the country's inflation rate rising sharply to double digits. (Additional reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by David Hulmes)