* First-half electricity sales up 7 percent
* Company to invest in more expansion
* Analysts say growth pegged to power generation
(Adds detail, analyst comment, background)
By Beatrice Gachenge
NAIROBI, Feb 24 Kenya Power's
first-half profit rose 11 percent after electricity sales
increased and purchase costs fell, and the company said on
Friday it expected even stronger growth for the remainder of the
year.
Kenya Power, 50 percent state-owned, is the sole
transmission and distribution utility in east Africa's largest
economy, where blackouts happen frequently due to generation
shortfalls and an ageing grid.
The company said it would lift investment in the second half
to improve transmission lines.
"We believe that with improved network and reliable supply,
the company will be poised to improve its sales and its overall
financial performance," Joseph Njoroge, the company's managing
director, said in a statement to the stock exchange.
Half-year pretax profit rose to 3.4 billion shillings ($41
million), while earnings per share fell to 1.17 shillings from
2.20 shillings, diluted by new shares.
The capital investment plan resulted in the interim dividend
falling from 0.35 shillings to 0.2 shillings.
Shares in Kenya Power rose 2.7 percent on Friday to close at
17 shillings, before the release of its half-year results.
The company was rated a "long-term buy" in a research note
by investment firm Kestrel Capital this week.
It plans to inject 9.6 billion shillings in the next six
months to expand the fragile national grid, after spending 7.9
billion in the first half to revamp the network, Njoroge said.
Analysts said the company's second-half performance would
depend on how fast power producer Kenya Electricity Generating
Company (KenGen) added more power to the grid to feed
an economy forecast to grow by 5 percent this year.
They said revenue from electricity sales, which inched up 7
percent to 22.07 billion shillings, represented slow growth.
"Revenue growth was slow but is likely to be positive in the
full year," said Emma Mareri, analyst at African Alliance.
The company incurred extra costs on diesel-produced
electricity, but passed most of it to consumers, putting upward
pressure on prices which contributed to the country's inflation
rate rising sharply to double digits.
(Additional reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by James
Macharia; Editing by David Hulmes)