NAIROBI Oct 22 Kenya Power reported a
55 percent jump in its full-year pre-tax profits to 10.2 billion
shillings ($114.35 million) driven by increased sales of
electricity, higher tariffs and reduced loses due to
improvements in the power grid.
The sole electricity transmission company in the east
African nation, which suffers from frequent blackouts because of
generation shortfalls and ageing grids, said electricity sales
grew by nearly 10 percent compared to last year.
The company said it would pay a dividend of 0.50 shillings
per share for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, having paid
no dividend last year.
Kenya Power said, in line with its expansion program, it has
set a target of connecting 1 million customers in the next
financial year, in tandem with the Kenyan government's aim for
70 percent electricity penetration by the year 2020, up from 32
percent.
Businesses in East Africa's biggest economy cite frequent
localised power blackouts as a barrier to economic growth.
The supplier buys electricity from hydropower stations and
geothermal plants, which are run by the Kenya Electricity
Generating Company.
(1 US dollar = 89.2000 Kenyan shilling)
