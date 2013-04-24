South African taxis block roads to main airport in Uber protest
JOHANNESBURG South African taxi drivers blocked roads to Johannesburg's airport on Friday, holding up thousands of travellers in the latest protest against ride-hailing app Uber.
NAIROBI, April 24 Kenya Reinsurance Corp posted a 45 percent jump in full-year pretax profit to 2.9 billion shillings ($34.6 million), reflecting growth in investment income and gross premiums that outpaced claims paid out.
The reinsurer said gross premiums rose 20 percent to 7.9 billion shillings in 2012, while investment income nearly doubled to 2.6 billion.
The growth in revenue and profit beat the firm's forecast of between 15 and 20 percent.
Gross claims rose by a third to 4.2 billion shillings, while earnings per share rose to 4.00 shillings from 2.74 shillings.
Its total assets rose to 23.78 billion shillings from 19.3 billion at the end of 2011.
($1 = 83.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by David Holmes)
ABUJA Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday he will continue to rest and undergo further medical tests in Britain within weeks, after returning home from two months of medical leave.
TOKYO Japan's Self Defence Force will withdraw from the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan when its troops return home around the end of May, closing a controversial episode in the prime minister's push to expand the military's overseas role.