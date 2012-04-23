NAIROBI, April 23 Kenya Reinsurance (KenyaRe) posted a 23 percent jump in 2011 pretax profit on Monday, aided by growth in gross premiums.

But the company also had to pay out more in claims and suffered a drop in investment income from its holdings in listed companies.

The reinsurer's pretax profit for the year ended Dec. 31 rose to 2.04 billion shillings ($24.5 million), lifted by a 33 percent increase in gross premiums totalling 6.6 billion shillings.

Gross claims were up 49 percent at 3.3 billion shillings.

Its investment income fell 14 percent to 1.45 billion shillings, hit by lower returns on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, where the main index lost a third of its value in 2011. Equities were out of favour with investors as inflation soared and yields on debt securities rose above 20 percent.

Earnings per share climbed to 3.19 shillings from 2.57 shillings previously. Its shares were suspended from trading on Monday. They closed at 8.00 shillings on Friday.

The firm recommended issuance of one bonus share for every six held and maintained its dividend per share at 0.35 shillings, the same as in 2010. ($1 = 83.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by George Obulutsa and Jane Merriman)